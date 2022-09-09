Deal alert: Microsoft Surface Pro X SQ2 16 GB/256 GB model is $450 off

If you are a fan of Windows tablets or 2-in-1s and are looking around for such a device, there is some great news for you today. The Microsoft Surface Pro X (SQ2) with 16 GB RAM and a 256 GB SSD is currently on sale at Amazon with a $450 discount. In our review, we rated the device 9 points out of 10 since it seemed to deliver well on all aspects. You can read the review in full here.

Here is a quick rundown of the specs:

Dimensions : 287 mm x 208 mm x 7.3 mm (11.3” x 8.2” x 0.28”)

Storage : Removable solid-state drive (SSD) 256 GB

Memory : 16 GB LPDDR4x RAM

Processor : Microsoft SQ 2

Graphics : Microsoft SQ® 2 Adreno™ 690 GPU

Display : Screen: 13” PixelSense™ Display

Resolution : 2880x1920 (267 PPI)

Aspect ratio : 3:2

Touch : 10 point multi-touch

Battery life : Up to 15 hours of typical device usage

Connections : 2x USB-C, 1x Surface Connect port, Surface Keyboard port, 1x nano SIM

Security : Firmware TPM chip for enterprise security and BitLocker support, Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Cameras, video and audio: Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing),5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video, 10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD and 4k video, Dual far-field Studio Mics, 2W stereo speakers with Dolby® Audio sound

Software : Windows 10 Home on ARM, Microsoft 365 Family 30-day trial

Wireless : Wi-Fi 5: 802.11ac compatible

Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X24 LTE modem

Up to Gigabit LTE Advanced Pro³ with nanoSIM and eSIM support. 4G Bands supported: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 66

Assisted GPS and GLONASS support

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Ambient light sensor

Get the Surface Pro X SQ2 at the link below:

13" Surface Pro X (SQ2) 16 GB Memory 256 GB SSD: List Price: $1,299.99 ($450 or 35% off) => $849.99

