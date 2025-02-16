Don't miss Yamaha's R-N1000A Hi-Fi 384 kHz/32-bit DAC receiver selling for just $1,000

Looking for a Hi-Fi (high fidelity) amplifier to sit back and enjoy some music? You should definitely have a look at the Yamaha R-N1000A which is on sale right now for just ~$1,000. The MSRP of the receiver is ~$1,800 (purchase link under the specs list below).

The R-N1000A promises high fidelity sound output thanks to its technology called Digital ToP-ART (Total Purity Audio Reproduction Technology) which has been designed to minimize analog circuitry. Speaking of digital and analog signals, the R-N1000A packs the SABRE ES9080Q 8-channel audio DAC (digital to analog converter) for high resolution 384 kHz / 32-bit audio processing. It also features Yamaha's proprietary room calibration technology called YPAO (short for Yamaha Parametric room Acoustic Optimizer).

The receiver is also robustly built says Yamaha with double bottom chassis for extra rigidity and anti-resonance feet.

The key technical specs of the Yamaha R-N1000A are given below:

Network section: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (SBC / AAC), AirPlay (Airplay 2)

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (SBC / AAC), AirPlay (Airplay 2) Rated Output Power: 100 W + 100 W (8 ohms)

100 W + 100 W (8 ohms) High Dynamic Power/Channel: 140 / 170 / 220 / 290 W (8/6/4/2 ohms respectively)

140 / 170 / 220 / 290 W (8/6/4/2 ohms respectively) Frequency Response: 10 Hz - 100 kHz

10 Hz - 100 kHz Signal-to-Noise Ratio (CD): 100 dB (Pure Direct ON)

100 dB (Pure Direct ON) Audio In / Out: Phono, CD, line1, line2 / Pre out, Subwoofer out

Phono, CD, line1, line2 / Pre out, Subwoofer out Digital Input: Optical1, Optical2, Coaxial

Optical1, Optical2, Coaxial HDMI (ARC): Yes

Yes Phono Input: Yes

Yes USB Input: USB DAC (USB B-type)

USB DAC (USB B-type) Ethernet: Yes

Yes Headphone Out: Yes

Yes Subwoofer Out: Yes

Yes Control (Trigger) Out: Yes

Yes FM 50dB Quieting Sensitivity: 3 µV (20.8 dBf)

3 µV (20.8 dBf) FM Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 69 dB / 68 dB (Mono/Stereo)

69 dB / 68 dB (Mono/Stereo) Pure Direct: Yes

Get the Yamaha R-N1000A Hi-Fi amplifier receiver at the link below:

R-N1000A Network Receiver with Phono, HDMI and Built-in DAC, Silver: $999.95 (Amazon US)

