Don't miss Yamaha's R-N1000A Hi-Fi 384 kHz/32-bit DAC receiver selling for just $1,000

Looking for a Hi-Fi (high fidelity) amplifier to sit back and enjoy some music? You should definitely have a look at the Yamaha R-N1000A which is on sale right now for just ~$1,000. The MSRP of the receiver is ~$1,800 (purchase link under the specs list below).
The R-N1000A promises high fidelity sound output thanks to its technology called Digital ToP-ART (Total Purity Audio Reproduction Technology) which has been designed to minimize analog circuitry. Speaking of digital and analog signals, the R-N1000A packs the SABRE ES9080Q 8-channel audio DAC (digital to analog converter) for high resolution 384 kHz / 32-bit audio processing. It also features Yamaha's proprietary room calibration technology called YPAO (short for Yamaha Parametric room Acoustic Optimizer).
The receiver is also robustly built says Yamaha with double bottom chassis for extra rigidity and anti-resonance feet.
The key technical specs of the Yamaha R-N1000A are given below:
- Network section: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (SBC / AAC), AirPlay (Airplay 2)
- Rated Output Power: 100 W + 100 W (8 ohms)
- High Dynamic Power/Channel: 140 / 170 / 220 / 290 W (8/6/4/2 ohms respectively)
- Frequency Response: 10 Hz - 100 kHz
- Signal-to-Noise Ratio (CD): 100 dB (Pure Direct ON)
- Audio In / Out: Phono, CD, line1, line2 / Pre out, Subwoofer out
- Digital Input: Optical1, Optical2, Coaxial
- HDMI (ARC): Yes
- Phono Input: Yes
- USB Input: USB DAC (USB B-type)
- Ethernet: Yes
- Headphone Out: Yes
- Subwoofer Out: Yes
- Control (Trigger) Out: Yes
- FM 50dB Quieting Sensitivity: 3 µV (20.8 dBf)
- FM Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 69 dB / 68 dB (Mono/Stereo)
- Pure Direct: Yes
