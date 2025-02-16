Microsoft Weekly: Fixed Windows 11 Start menu, changes in CPU requirements, and more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at changes in the Windows 11 supported CPU list, new Windows 11 and 10 preview builds, some game previews, fixed Start menu layouts for Windows 11 users, and more.

Windows 11 and 10

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

The February 2025 Patch Tuesday updates are now available for download. On Tuesday, February 11, Microsoft released the latest security patches and fixes for Windows 10 and 11, which are mandatory for all users. If you use Windows 10, you can download KB5051974, while Windows 11 users can get KB5051987 and KB5051989.

In addition to releasing new security updates, Microsoft tweaked the list of supported processors in Windows 11. For some reason, the company removed certain previously supported chips from Intel and added new SKUs from AMD. Also, Microsoft deprecated the Location History feature, which was responsible for collecting and storing your PC's location data for Cortana and other applications.

Microsoft is working on some much-needed improvements for Windows 11's Start menu. Users discovered new code bits that suggest that Windows 11 will soon let you open the Start menu to the list of all apps by default, eliminating the need to click the "All" button. If you want to keep things as is, there will be a new toggle that will show pinned apps first by default.

If you do not want to wait for Microsoft to fix Windows 11's Start menu, you can try out this simple Windhawk mod that will give you a proper Start menu with a convenient layout that is similar to what we had in Windows 10 but with modern visuals. It is highly customizable and looks just right on any Windows 11 installation.

There have also been some updates to the list of known bugs in Windows 11 version 24H2. Microsoft published a workaround for customers with ASUS PCs who could not update their systems to Windows 11 version 24H2. Now, updating BIOS/UEFI will lift the block and let users get to the latest Windows 11 release. There are still several known bugs and issues that Microsoft is working on resolving, so expect more news about that as we move further into 2025.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Canary Channel - Not Applicable Dev Channel 26120.3281 Not Applicable Beta Channel 26120.3281

22635.4945 Not Applicable Release Preview Channel 22631.4969 19045.5552

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

Do you remember that fake "How to uninstall Edge" guide from Microsoft? After the media picked it up, Microsoft removed the page and replaced it with an actually useful page that highlights various Edge features and offers users the opportunity to learn more about them. Good job, Microsoft. Now, could you please stop injecting ads into the Chrome website?

Next, we have a new feature update for Microsoft Edge in the Dev Channel. This week's release brought improvements to personalization settings and a traditionally long list of various fixes across the browser.

Also, in a rather unexpected move, Microsoft revamped Edge's built-in Surf game, giving users a lot of cool new stuff like reworked graphics, character customization, a brand-new game mode, and more. The updated game is now available for all users across all channels, and you can play it by heading to edge://surf.

Microsoft is also working on a new feature for PowerToys. Its Run launcher will soon receive integration with Windows Package Manager (winget), allowing you to install packages right from the search box. Very neat.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers released this week:

Reviews are in

Here is hardware and software we reviewed this week

Pulasthi Ariyasinghe published a preview of South of Midnight. This is not a full review of the finished game but rather a quick look at what gamers can expect later this year, on April 8, 2025, to be precise. If you plan to play the game, be sure to check out our preview here (no spoilers).

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

Turn 10 Studios announced the next Forza Motorsport content update. Update 17 is now available on PC and Xbox, offering gamers the ability to drive daily cars that are fun, powerful, and affordable. The update packs quite a lot of new vehicles and various improvements to existing ones.

There is a common misconception among gamers that the existence of the Xbox Series S hurts console gaming and game development due to the lack of horsepower. However, the developers of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 argue the opposite. In a new interview, Warhorse Studios' Global PR Manager, Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, said that optimizing the game for Xbox Series S helped the studio make the game run better on other consoles as well.

At its latest State of Play, Sony made several gaming announcements. We now have the release date and a gameplay trailer for Borderlands 4, which is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on September 23, 2025.

The next is another remaster from Sony (yay), and this time, it is Days Gone getting a fresh coat of paint. Look out for the game to arrive on the PlayStation 5 and PC in April. Also, we have Lies of P: Overture with its announcement trailer and Saros, a new third-person roguelike from Husemarque, the maker of Returnal.

Deals and freebies

The Epic Games Store is giving away F1 Manager 2024. You can add this racing-management title to your library for free until the next Thursday, February 20. More deals and specials are available, as usual, in our Weekend PC Game Deals series here.

Other gaming stories include the following:

Great deals to check

Every week, we cover many deals on different hardware and software. The following discounts are still available, so check them out. You might find something you want or need.

