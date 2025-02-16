Samsung treats users with massive 48% savings on Galaxy Book4 Pro

We are going through a special period in computing history where many computers will become void (not really, you can jump to Linux) with the retirement of Windows 10. Many people will want to upgrade to Windows 11 so that'll include buying a new computer.

To this end, here's a great deal on the Samsung's 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro laptop that can net you massive savings of $650 (48%). This remarkable price drop is made doubly better when you realize this laptop only launched a year ago, so the hardware is still modern.

Powering this base Galaxy Book4 Pro is a 3.6 GHz Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 155H. It comes with a 512 GB solid state drive, 8 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and AI Intel Arc Graphics with 16 GB of memory. The display on this device is the main feature with its 2880 x 1800 (3K) resolution and AMOLED technology. Not only that, but the display is touch-capable.

In terms of ports, you get a MicroSD, Type-A USB 3.2, 3.5pi HpmP/MIC, HDMI 2.1 with support for 8K at 60 Hz and 5K at 120 Hz, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. This selection of port future-proof this laptop.

With a thickness of 11.6 mm and 2.71 lbs, this laptop is very portable and light to carry. If you are tempted by everything you've read, purchase the laptop through the link below.

Buy the Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro for $699.99 (save $650)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.