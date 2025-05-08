Get audiophile-grade sound for less with the Yamaha R-N800A

If you are dreaming of rich, detailed sound, then check out the Yamaha R-N800A network receiver, which is at a considerable discount for you. This bit of kit can stream hi-fidelity content using MusicCast from various popular services including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Tidal, and it can take phono connections so you can listen to your vinyls in great quality.

One of the key features on this Yamaha network receiver is the inclusion of the ESS SABRE ES9080Q 384kHz / 32-bit digital-to-analog converter (DAC). This delivers superior signal-to-noise (S/N) performance, giving you better sound clarity and sharpness by reducing any background distortions.

It isn’t just the technical stuff that makes audio sound great with the Yamaha R-N800A, the design and hardware plays a key role too. For example, it uses a Yamaha Total Purity Audio Reproduction Technology (ToP-ART) design that has a symmetrical L/R circuit layout, signal directness, and a special resin frame chassis to minimize unwanted vibrations.

Another important design decision comes in the form of the specially designed anti-resonance feet which disperse and diminish vibrational energy, this significantly improves sound quality and equipment performance.

It was mentioned earlier that the DAC included in this product helps to boost the signal-to-noise performance. Another way that the S/N performance is boosted is via the use of thick wires for the ground connection and screw connections in the power amplifier section.

Finally, there is a Pire Direct Mode that bypasses the buffer amp, tone, loudness and balance controls to virtually eliminate any signal degradation.

Right now, you can pick up the Yamaha R-N800A for $806.24, down from $1,199.95

