Mafia: The Old Country launches this August with a $50 price tag

Confirming some previous leaks, Mafia: The Old Country today received a firm release date from Take-Two, while the developer Deck 13 released a brand-new gameplay trailer, seen here (age restricted). The 1900s Sicily-set third-person experience is set to be a prequel to all the games that have come previously.

Mafia: The Old Country is releasing on August 8, 2025, and pre-orders are now live across all platforms. Those who pre-order the title will also receive the Soldato Pack featuring weapon and character cosmetics, as well as a unique Charm for the protagonist, Enzo.

For those unfamiliar with the prequel's setting, here's how the studio describes it:

Uncover the origins of organized crime in this gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Cosa Nostra in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era. Enzo will do anything for a better life. After a brutal childhood of forced labor, he's ready to risk everything to become a man of honor in the Torrisi crime family. His oath to the Cosa Nostra, with all the power, temptation, and hardship it entails, is a burning reminder of this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice.

Some surprising pricing information for the title was also revealed today. The standard edition of Mafia: The Old Country will be released for $49.99, while the Deluxe Edition comes in at $59.99. It's an oddly reasonable price considering games from some publishers will soon start hitting $80.

Regarding this classic pricing scheme, the studio and publisher said that the game will offer "a compelling story that doesn't require a massive time commitment, and we believe these prices reflect the value of this highly-polished linear narrative experience."

The Deluxe Edition comes with additional goodies like special thematic weapons, cosmetic items, race car and horse accessories, and more for that additional $10 as well.

Mafia: The Old Country launches across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on August 8, 2025.