This massive Hisense U7 Series mini LED TV is back to its lowest price

Amazon US is once again offering the 75-inch Hisense U7 Series Smart TV at its lowest price. So, if you have been wanting to upgrade your home entertainment experience, you may want to check it out.

This Smart TV comes equipped with Mini-LED Pro technology, which offers Peak Brightness of up to 1500 nits﻿ and is coupled with Full Array Local Dimming Pro as well. The U7 utilises QLED Quantum Dot Technology, which helps in broadening the colour range to over a billion shades.

Furthermore, the Hi-View Engine PRO chipset, which utilises deep learning and other technologies such as Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, Face Detection, AI HDR Enhancement, and AI Detail Enhancement, improves picture quality.

The 2.1 multi-channel sound﻿ system features a 3-speaker setup with 40W Max Power, a built-in subwoofer, and smart audio decoding with a 2.1 Surround Sound experience without additional equipment.

In addition, the 144Hz Game Mode Pro offers a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) of 48Hz to ﻿144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Low Latency MEMC to ensure the elimination of screen tearing, controller input lag, and more.

Finally, the Hisense U7 offers versatile connectivity options, featuring 2 USB-A ports and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K resolution at 60Hz. Additionally, it includes 1 HDMI 2.1 port with eARC technology and another HDMI 2.1 port, both supporting 4K resolution at 144Hz.

75-Inch Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (75U7N, 2024 Model): $849.99 (Amazon US)

