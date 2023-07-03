Get Microsoft's official Xbox Wireless Headset for its lowest price ever on Amazon at $76.76

If you want to play games on your Xbox console late at night and not disturb the people you may be living with, you will most likely want to get a wireless headphone set. Microsoft has a great set of headphones with its official Xbox Wireless Headset. Right now, you can get them for their lowest price ever on Amazon.

The official Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset is currently priced at $76.76 on Amazon. That's a big 26 percent price cut from its normal $99.99 MSRP.

If you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X console, you can pair up these wireless headphones directly to those consoles, without any need for a dongle or base station.

It has a flexible and lightweight design with an adjustable headband, so you should be able to keep them on your head comfortably for hours.

The headset's earcups are designed to rotate so you can quickly adjust both the volume of the headphones as well as balance audio between your game and your online chat with friends.

It also includes auto-mute and voice isolation features for online chatting. The headset also supports a number of spatial sound technologies such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X.

The wireless headset should last up to 15 hours on a single charge. You can also use Bluetooth to use the headset on Windows 10 and 11 PCs with an Xbox Wireless adapter (sold separately). It also comes with a USB-C charging cable.

