Save hundreds of dollars on these big curved PC monitors from Dell/Alienware

More and more PC gaming monitors that are larger than 27 inches are being released, and they are also becoming more affordable. Right now, you can get a curved 34-inch monitor from Dell for its lowest price on Amazon, along with an even bigger 38-inch monitor from Dell's Alienware division.

The Dell S3422DWG 34-inch curved PC monitor is discounted down to just $349.99 on Amazon. That's a $150 price cut from its normal $499.99 MSRP. It has a 1800R curved display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, a WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The display uses VA panel technology with a 3000:1 contrast ratio and a 90% DCI-P3 color coverage with 16.7 million colors. It also supports AMD FreeSync technology for Radeon graphics cards (check some of the deals on RX 7900 XTX/XT at these links: Link1, Link2) so you can play games with less frame tearing. It includes a Display Port, two HDMI ports, four USB downstream ports, and one USB upstream port, among others.

If you are looking for something a big bigger, check out this 38-inch Alienware curved PC gaming monitor. It's currently priced at $899.99 at Amazon, which is $360 off its normal $1,259.99 MSRP.

The Alienware AW3821DW monitor has a curved 2300R display, with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a WQHD (3,840 x 1,600) resolution, with a 144Hz refresh rate. It uses VESA DisplayHDR 600 technology with a 95% DCI-P3.

NVIDIA GeForce GPU owners can access its G-Sync technology for better graphics with less tearing in gaming. It also includes a Display Port, two HDMI ports, four USB downstream ports, and one USB upstream port.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

