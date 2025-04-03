Lexar launches "World's First 1TB microSD Express Card" for Nintendo Switch 2

Lexar has announced the "world’s first 1TB microSD Express card" specifically for the newly unveiled Nintendo Switch 2. Built on the new SD card standard that combines PCI Express 3.0 and NVMe 1.3 interfaces, the PLAY PRO microSDXC™ Express Card is said to deliver substantially improved performance against regular non-Express ones.

For the unversed, the Nintendo Switch 2 introduces MicroSD Express storage support, enabling faster data transfer speeds compared to the original Switch's standard MicroSD cards. This upgrade ensures smoother gameplay and quicker load times for larger, high-resolution games. However, older MicroSD cards are incompatible with the Switch 2.

With up to 900MB/s of sequential reads and 600MB/s writes, the PLAY PRO microSDXC™ Express Card promises to offer the fastest speeds in the microSD Express card format for "faster game loads and accelerated downloads." With capacity up to 1TB, it also offers space for many large AAA games. It is backwards-compatible with UHS-I and UHS-II host devices (at UHS-I speeds).

The PLAY PRO microSDXC™ Express Card also comes with a limited lifetime warranty2 and lifetime access to the Lexar Recovery Tool, which customers can use to recover accidentally deleted or formatted files.

“The new microSD Express standard offers us a way to deliver a memory card with incomparable performance in that form factor,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing. “We’re excited to create a card for our customers that leverages the benefits of this new standard and prepares gamers for the next generation of handheld gaming.”

Specifications