Get some of Amazon's Fire tablets and Fire TV sticks for their lowest prices ever

Amazon Prime Day is over, but the good news is that you don't have to be a Prime member to get some great deals on some of Amazon's devices right now. That includes some of its Fire TV streaming sticks and its Fire tablets.

Right now the Amazon Fire TV 4K streaming stick is discounted down to $24.99, or $25 off its normal $49.99 price tag. For a couple of dollars more, however, we would recommended getting the Amazon Fire TV 4K Max which is discounted down to just $26.99, or $28 off its normal $54.99 MSRP.

The Fire TV 4K Max Stick, besides offering access to thousands of free and paid streaming services, also has a faster quad-core processor, which means faster app launch times and overall better performance when you access its user interface. It also has WiFi 6 hardware for faster and more reliable download speeds if you have a WiFi 6 router.

Amazon is also discounting some of its Fire tablets right now. That includes its most recent tablet, the Amazon Fire Max 11, which is discounted down to $189.99, or $40 off its normal $229.99 MSRP.

The tablet has an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200. It has a quad-core processor and 4GB of RAM, along with WiFi 6 hardware. It also has an 8MP camera and a battery that should last up to 14 hours on a single charge. You can access thousands of apps from the Amazon AppStore and it comes with three free months of Microsoft 365 Personal.

Here's a quick look at the some of the Amazon device discounts you can get right now:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

