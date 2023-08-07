Windows 11 will soon let you adjust color filter intensity for better accessibility

Windows 11, Microsoft's "most accessible operating system," introduced multiple new features to make modern computers easier for customers with physical limitations. Still, accessibility is something you can never have enough of, so almost every preview build brings improvements for various features, such as Narrator, Voice Access, etc.

Usually, Microsoft details new accessibility enhancements in the official release notes, but here is one that slipped under the radar. As discovered by u/XenoThePanther, Windows 11 build 25921 from the Canary Channel introduced extra sliders for color filters, allowing those in need to adjust the intensity and color boost.

Windows 10 and 11 have six built-in color filters to help customers with color blindness use their computers without extra software. With build 25921, color filters provide a much more flexible and fine-tuning experience.

Here is how you can use Windows 11's built-in color filters:

Open the Settings app by pressing Win + I or right-clicking the Start menu and selecting Settings. Navigate to the Accessibility section and click Color Filters. Toggle on the Color Filters option and select the one you need. Scroll down and locate two sliders above the reset button and without labels (most likely a bug Microsoft will fix in future updates). Use the first slider to adjust the filter's intensity. The second slider lets you boost color. Note that you cannot modify these settings when using grayscale, grayscale inverted, and inverted filters. Hit the Reset button to revert changes or toggle off the Color Filters option.

Other accessibility improvements in the recently introduced Windows 11 preview builds include Voice Access support on the lock screen and more languages for Narrator's Natural Voices feature. You can learn more about that in the release notes for Windows 11 build 23516. Note that color filter improvements are only available in the Canary Channel (for now).