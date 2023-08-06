Save big on Acer Nitro FreeSync gaming PC monitors, mice, keyboards on Amazon

If you are looking for some solid, and affordable, gaming PC accessories, you should check out the new sale of Acer Nitro products at Amazon. Many of them are down to all-time price lows at the moment.

One of them is the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch curved (1500R) gaming PC monitor. The FHD 75Hz refresh rate monitor is priced at only $159.99 at Amazon, a big $70 discount from its normal $229.99 MSRP. You can also get the Acer Nitro 27-inch WQHD gaming PC monitor, with up to 180Hz for its refresh rate, for only $199.99 at Amazon, which is $100 off its normal $299.99 MSRP.

The Acer Nitro Gaming Mouse III is priced at just $24.99 at the moment, down from its normal $29.99 price tag. The wired six-button mouse has an adjustable button for its sensor, which can be switched up to 7,200 DPI. It also has a polling rate of 125 MHz and seven LED backlights.

You can pair the mouse with the Acer Nitro Gen 2 Wired Gaming Keyboard. It's discounted down to only $34.99, down $15 from its normal $49.99 price. It has 104 mechanical keys with support for up to 50 million actuations. The keys also have RGB backlighting support.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

