Get the Sony PlayStation 5 for a rare $50 discount right now for a limited time

It's pretty rare when a current game console gets a discount of more than a couple of dollars. Right now that's happening for the disk-based version of the Sony PlayStation 5 console.

Right now, you can get it for $449, or $50.99 off its normal $499.99 price tag, at Amazon. You can also get it for $449.99 at Newegg. Amazon is also selling a PS5 bundle with the acclaimed action game God of War Ragnarök for the price of $509.99, which is $50 below its normal price.

If that wasn't enough, the PS5's DualSense game controller has a nice discount as well. You can get it for $49.99 or $20 off its normal $69.99 price tag, at Amazon and Newegg.

If you want to increase the storage of your new PS5, there are new all time discounts for internal SSDs made specifically for the console. You can get the Nextorage 4TB SSD for $258.62 right now at Amazon, which is $291.37 off its normal MSRP.

You can also snap up the Western Digital WD_BLACK 4TB SN850 internal SSD, with read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s on Amazon for $329.99 right now or $220 off its normal MSRP.

There are also a lot of great PS5 games with discounts at the moment. That includes Grand Theft Auto 5 for $19.99, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $29.99, and Demon's Souls for $29.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

