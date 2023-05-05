Get the 2022 Apple iPad Air tablet for just $499.99 at its lowest Amazon price

Apple's iPad line still reigns as the dominant force in the tablet market. The iPad Air line is very popular, and right now the 2022 edition is available for a low price on Amazon if you can live without cellular connections.

The 2022 Apple iPad Air, with Wi-Fi and 64GB of storage, is on sale now for $499.99 on Amazon, which is a $100 discount from its normal $599.99 MSRP. You can also get the same model with 256GB of storage for $649.99, which is also $100 down from its $749.99 MSRP price.

Both versions have a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, along with Apple's in-house M1 chip inside. You also get 12MP camera on both the front and back of the tablet, and support for the Apple Pencil stylus (sold separately).

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.