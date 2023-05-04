SanDisk Extreme 1TB, 2TB portable SSDs available at 64% and 72% discount on Amazon

Today, on Amazon, you can get the 2TB SanDisk Extreme portable SSD at a great deal. It is selling for only $129.99 after a huge 72 percent discount on its original MSRP of $459.99. With this deal, you can save $330 so, get your hands on it right away.

With this portable SSD, you get the NVMe solid-state performance featuring up to 1,050MB/s sequential read and up to 1,000MB/s sequential write speeds. It comes with up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. You can also secure it to your backpack or belt with its carabineer loop.

The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD offers solid-state performance in a rugged, dependable storage solution. Furthermore, the password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption along with the Memory Zone file management app enables you to keep your personal data safe.

2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (Up to 1050MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - External Solid State Drive): $129.99 (Amazon US)

You can also check out its 1TB variant available at 64% off:

1TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (Up to 1050MB/s - USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - External Solid State Drive): $89.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

