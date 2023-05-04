Get this 32-inch Samsung 4K HDR10 PC monitor for just $279.99 at Amazon

If you want a solid PC monitor for your home office, or for play, but don't want to spend a lot of cash, the Samsung 32-inch ViewFinity S8 might be for you. As luck would have it, it's heavily discounted at Amazon right now.

You can get the Samsung ViewFinity S8 for just $279.99 at the moment. That's over $116 less than its normal MSRP on Amazon.

The Samsung ViewFinity S8 has a 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, with over 1 billion colors. It can also run videos with HDR10 support for better-looking clips. Its Eye Saver Mode can cut down on the amount of blue light from the monitor, and you can connect two different devices to it and view their content in either picture-in-picture or picture-by-picture modes. You can also rotate the display so you can view content in vertical mode.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.