Get the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S8 4K monitor now for $299.99

Are you in the market for a 4K monitor that won't break the bank? If so, check out the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S8, which is now at its lowest price of $299.99. It's currently discounted 33% from its list price of $449.99, so you're saving a lot of money by taking advantage of this deal.

This Ultra HD (UHD) monitor has a resolution of 3840 x 2160. Samsung promises that this monitor is ideal for professionals and creatives who need the best display to conduct their work effectively. Not only is this aspect helpful to creatives, but it also has HDR10 support that delivers true-to-life colors, deeper contrast, and enhanced details.

One of the features that makes this display interesting is its multitasking support. It comes with a KVM switch that lets you view two inputs at once in either split-screen mode, Picture in Picture, or Picture by Picture. With this, you could have your computer desktop displayed while having live TV playing Picture in Picture.

In terms of ergonomics, Samsung delivers several ways to adjust this monitor. The stand is height adjustable and can swivel, tilt, and pivot. Samsung says this lets you set the monitor to optimal angles and reduce eye strain.

Finally, regarding connectivity, this monitor features a USB-C port that supports 90W charging for your devices and data transfer. It also has a LAN port so that you can get seamless Ethernet connectivity for your desktop or laptop setup.

