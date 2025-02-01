Save 19% on this 27-inch QD-OLED Gigabyte 360Hz gaming monitor

Buying a great OLED monitor for gaming and productivity no longer requires shelling out over one grand. These days, you can get a great OLED display with solid specs at much lower prices, and this one from GIGABYTE has reached its lowest price. 27 inches in size, a 360Hz refresh rate, and a QHD resolution—all for just $649.99 with a 19% discount.

The FO27Q3 (yep, that's the name) is a QD-OLED monitor with a 10-bit panel that operates at up to 360Hz for ultra-fast and smooth gaming. Thanks to the OLED technology, you get an ultra-fast response time (0.03 ms gray-to-gray), deep blacks and contrasts, and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. It also supports VESA HDR 400 and AMD FreeSync Pro and has a resolution of 2,560 x 1440p, which ensures decent pixel density at its size.

The monitor has a very rich selection of ports, which allows you to connect numerous devices to the monitor. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.3, one USB Type-C with DisplayPort support, two 3.5 mm audio jacks (mic and headphone), one USB Type-B for upstream connection, two USB Type-A for your accessories, and one DC power.

The bundled monitor stand allows adjusting the monitor's angle, height, and tilt. If you prefer your monitors on a third-party arm, you can do that thanks to VESA 100 support. Additional features include OLED care that reduces the chance of pixel burn-in, a built-in KVM switch for controlling several devices with just one set of mouse and keyboard, and the Resolution Switch feature that reduces the size of the image to 24.5 inches should you need it in specific games.

