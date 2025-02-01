ASUS ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 7 quad-band wireless gaming router is back to its lowest price

Amazon is once again offering the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE98 PRO router at its lowest price. The GT-BE98 PRO is a quad-band 16-stream Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) gaming router that delivers speeds of up to 30 Gbps.

Equipped with a quad-core 2.6 GHz CPU and Wi-Fi chipset, the GT-BE98 PRO is designed to handle high-speed gaming, streaming, and cloud applications. It supports 320MHz channels, 4096-QAM, and Multi-Link Operation (MLO).

The router operates on four wireless bands: a 2.4 GHz band with download speeds of up to 1,376 Mbps, a 5 GHz band with speeds of up to 5,764 Mbps, and two 6 GHz bands, each with speeds of up to 11,539 Mbps.

For wired connections, it includes dual 10G ports and quad 2.5G ports. A dedicated gaming port prioritises gaming traffic, while triple WAN ports, including 10 Gbps WAN, 2.5 Gbps WAN, and USB WAN with 4G/5G mobile tethering, offer versatile connectivity options.

For gamers, the GT-BE98 PRO includes Triple-Level Game Acceleration, optimising gaming traffic from a device to a game server. Its Mobile Game Mode reduces latency for mobile gaming, and OpenNAT simplifies game console port forwarding.

Moreover, AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro, provides network security features such as real-time threat detection and Safe Browsing. In addition, the device's VPN capabilities include site-to-site VPN and Instant Guard for secure public Wi-Fi access.

The router's design includes heatsinks, a heat plate, and a top vent for improved airflow. Finally, the ROG Rapture includes customisable lighting effects that can be adjusted through the web GUI or ASUS router app.

