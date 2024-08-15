Save 50% on Baseus 100W 20,000 mAh slim USB-C power bank

Baseus is a company that is well-known for its various accessories, including cases, power banks, lights, and more. The Blade lineup of portable power banks stands out thanks to its slim design and high power output. Today, you can get the 100W Blade power bank with a massive 50% discount on Amazon.

The Baseus Blade is a power bank that can output up to 100W of power, ensuring you can charge the most demanding devices, such as the latest MacBooks, gaming laptops, tablets, and more. Besides high-power output and solid capacity, the power bank boasts a thin design of only 0.7 inches, which makes it a perfect choice for a laptop bag or a backpack.

Ports-wise, you get two USB-C and two USB-A, so you get plenty of modern and "legacy" ports to charge all sorts of devices, be it earbuds, an old phone, the latest iPhone, or a laptop. Also, the power bank has an LED display to show you the most important data about the charging speed, the estimated charging time, and more.

Finally, with the power bank, you get a high-quality 100W USB-C to USB-C cable, which will ensure you can charge any compatible device regardless of its power requirements.

Bases 100W 20,000 mAh Blade Power Bank - $64.99 | 50% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.