Get the new Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a free $30 Amazon gift card

Just like you can currently preorder the unlocked Google Pixel 9 smartphones and get up to a $200 Amazon gift card, you can get a similar deal when you preorder the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds. At the moment, purchasing the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 at $229 will get you a $30 Amazon gift card at no additional cost.

The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds include Google's new Tensor A1 chip, which is the first such processor inside a Pixel Buds device. This will enable these earbuds to have twice the Active Noise Cancellation performance compared to the first Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.

In terms of audio quality, Google says the Pixel Buds Pro 2 includes large 11mm drivers and a new high-frequency chamber so users can experience better bass and treble sound. The battery life of the earbuds will last up to eight hours on their own or up to 30 with the included charged case. The earbuds are also IPX4 certified for water resistance, so you can run and exercise with them without any problems with water or sweat damaging them.

You can get the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in four colors: Hazel, Peony, Porcelain, and Wintergreen. You will receive the $30 Amazon gift card in a separate shipment. You have until August 28 to purchase the earbuds in order to get the gift card.

