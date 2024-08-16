Amazon deal: Get Google Pixel Watch 2 for its lowest price after Pixel 3 launch

For any Americans looking to buy a new smartwatch, check out the Hazel or Bay-colored Google Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi), which is now discounted up to 29% to its lowest price. This lowest price coincides with the unveiling of the new Pixel Watch 3.

Some highlights of the Pixel Watch 2 include heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, stress management, and safety features. It's less than year old at this point, having come out in October of last year.

Pretty much all smartwatches do things like heart rate and sleep tracking, however, the Google Pixel Watch 2 packs some of the more advanced features including an ECG app that lets you check your heart rhythm and get irregular heart rhythm notifications. It also has fall detection, which will contact emergency services if you have a hard fall - it will auto-dial if you are unresponsive.

Other safety features include Emergency SOS which can quickly get you in contact with trusted contacts or emergency services, there is also a timer feature so if you're out alone and the timer expires, then the watch will share your location with close contacts so they can check to see if you're OK.

In terms of specs, this device comes with Android Wear, a 1.2-inch display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 306mAh battery that lasts a day. The display is AMOLED with 1,000 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Buy the Google Pixel Watch 2 now for just $249.99 - Hazel, Bay

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

