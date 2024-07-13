Get the Hisense 100-inch Class U8 Mini-LED TV for a huge discount as it hits a new low price

Just a few years ago, buying any 100-inch television was something only the super-rich could afford. While getting such a huge TV is still a major purchase, Hisense has just lowered the cost of its Clase U8 TV at that size to a new all time low price.

At the moment, the Hisense 100-Inch Class U8 Mini-LED TV is priced at $2,799.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price ever and it's also a huge $1,901.20 price cut, or a 40 percent discount, from its $4,701.19 MSRP.

Besides the huge size of the TV display, this 4K UHD TV uses Mini-LED technology for a superior video quality compared to standard LED screens. It includes 1,620 local dimming zones that generate a brighter image of up to 1,500 nits. It also uses Quantum Dot QLED technology for more vibrant colors and deeper blacks.

This big TV also has a 144 Hz native refresh rate which makes it great for playing console games with little to no motion blur. It has the Google TV operating system for accessing all the major free and premium streaming services.

It supports all the major HDR standards, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+ It includes features like IMAX Enhanced which lets you experience movies that support the format along with Filmmaker Mode that lets you watch films in the way the directors of the movies intended them to be watch.

There are four HDMI 2.1 ports, four of which support the 144Hz refresh rate at 4K. One of them is an eArc port for connecting your soundbar or speaker.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.