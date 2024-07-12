Early Amazon Prime Day brings some Ring security cameras down to new all time low prices

As Amazon Prime Day 2024 approaches next week, more and more early deals for Prime members keep popping up. That includes deep discounts for Amazon's Ring security cameras, including some that have hit new all-time low prices for Prime members. If you have yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, you can do so now with a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these deals.

One of the deals is for the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, which has hit a new all-time low price of $54.99 for Prime members. That's $45 off its $99.99 MSRP. The wire-free security camera can be placed almost anywhere and offers 1080p video and two-way video and audio talk for owners. The battery will last for up to 12 months and can be removed and recharged with the included USB cable.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Battery has also hit a new low price of $109.99 for Prime members, which is a big $60 discount from its $169.99 MSRP. It can be placed almost anywhere outside on your home, with support for Color Night Vision. It includes two LED lights that turn on when the camera detects movement. You can also set off the camera's security siren with a tap of the Alexa app to warn off intruders.

Here's the partial lineup of Ring cameras that are currently discounted for Prime members:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest. Also, stay tuned as we will post new early Amazon Prime Day deals leading up to the big event on July 16-17.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.