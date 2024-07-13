Weekend PC Game Deals: Hit indies, fresh bundles for retro and sim fans, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Epic Games Store’s freebies returned for another weekly drop, and it was a copy of Floppy Knights that was made available this time.

This is a tactical battler and deck builder fusion game that has you taking out monsters on grid-based combat missions. Each unit gets a selection of cards when played on the board, letting you choose from actions like moving, attacking, or even special moves like healing. You’re playing as a young inventor with an AI-powered robot arm.

Following the end of the Floppy Knights giveaway on July 18, Arcade Paradise and Maid of Sker will be the latest freebies on the same day.





Next, we look into the two new game bundles Humble introduced this week. Up first is the Flash Back Classics Bundle, which is offering Super Meat Boy and VVVVVV in the $1 starting tier.

Paying $5 will also get you copies of The Last Stand Legacy Collection, Worms WMD, Super Fancy Pants Adventure, and Epic Battle Fantasy Collection. Lastly, Strike Force Heroes and Submachine: Legacy comes in if you pay the full $15 of the bundle.

Humble also introduced the Summer Sims 2 Bundle this week, which has TransOcean: The Shipping Company and Construction Simulator (2015) Deluxe for $5.

ABRISS - build to Destroy, and Bus Simulator 18 join the selection for $10, which also includes six DLC for the latter game. Paying at least $20 also gets you Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop and Firefighting Simulator - The Squad. Lastly, Construction Simulator and Gold upgrade for Bus Sim 21 are incoming as part of the $25 final tier.

Big Deals

While the Steam Summer Sale has come to an end, a whole lot of publishers and indie developers have kicked off big promotions of their own this weekend. That includes a Dragon Ball franchise sale, Aspyr publisher sales, award-winning indie titles, and much more. With those and more, check out our hand-picked big deals list below:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store’s summer sale of DRM-free games has also come to an end, but its weekend specials have kicked off at the same time. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.