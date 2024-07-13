Weekend PC Game Deals: Hit indies, fresh bundles for retro and sim fans, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
The Epic Games Store’s freebies returned for another weekly drop, and it was a copy of Floppy Knights that was made available this time.
This is a tactical battler and deck builder fusion game that has you taking out monsters on grid-based combat missions. Each unit gets a selection of cards when played on the board, letting you choose from actions like moving, attacking, or even special moves like healing. You’re playing as a young inventor with an AI-powered robot arm.
Following the end of the Floppy Knights giveaway on July 18, Arcade Paradise and Maid of Sker will be the latest freebies on the same day.
Next, we look into the two new game bundles Humble introduced this week. Up first is the Flash Back Classics Bundle, which is offering Super Meat Boy and VVVVVV in the $1 starting tier.
Paying $5 will also get you copies of The Last Stand Legacy Collection, Worms WMD, Super Fancy Pants Adventure, and Epic Battle Fantasy Collection. Lastly, Strike Force Heroes and Submachine: Legacy comes in if you pay the full $15 of the bundle.
Humble also introduced the Summer Sims 2 Bundle this week, which has TransOcean: The Shipping Company and Construction Simulator (2015) Deluxe for $5.
ABRISS - build to Destroy, and Bus Simulator 18 join the selection for $10, which also includes six DLC for the latter game. Paying at least $20 also gets you Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop and Firefighting Simulator - The Squad. Lastly, Construction Simulator and Gold upgrade for Bus Sim 21 are incoming as part of the $25 final tier.
Big Deals
While the Steam Summer Sale has come to an end, a whole lot of publishers and indie developers have kicked off big promotions of their own this weekend. That includes a Dragon Ball franchise sale, Aspyr publisher sales, award-winning indie titles, and much more. With those and more, check out our hand-picked big deals list below:
- Lies of P – $35.99 on Steam
- Street Fighter 6 – $26.99 on Gamesplanet
- Darkest Dungeon II – $23.99 on Steam
- Dying Light 2: Reloaded Edition – $23.99 on Steam
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... – $23.99 on Steam
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew – $23.90 on Gamebillet
- Palworld – $22.49 on Steam
- V Rising – $19.90 on Gamebillet
- Evil West – $16.49 on Fanatical
- Fort Solis – $16.24 on Steam
- NieR:Automata – $15.99 on Steam
- Patrick's Parabox – $14.99 on Steam
- COCOON – $14.99 on Steam
- Outer Wilds – $14.99 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – $14.99 on Steam
- Detroit: Become Human – $13.99 on Gamesplanet
- Mortal Sin – $13.99 on Steam
- Heaven's Vault – $12.49 on Steam
- Baba Is You – $10.49 on Steam
- IMMORTALITY – $9.99 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – $9.99 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – $9.99 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ – $9.59 on Steam
- Sludge Life Bundle – $9.58 on Steam
- Venba – $8.99 on Steam
- Slay the Spire – $8.49 on Steam
- Hyper Light Drifter – $7.99 on Steam
- Mini Motorways – $7.99 on Steam
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition – $7.75 on Gamebillet
- Desktop Dungeons – $7.49 on Steam
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – $6.59 on Steam
- Celeste – $5.99 on Steam
- BIT.TRIP RUNNER – $4.99 on Steam
- Mini Metro – $4.99 on Steam
- Gorogoa – $4.49 on Steam
- Supraland – $4.39 on Steam
- Trine 2: Complete Story – $4.39 on Steam
- Machinarium – $3.99 on Steam
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse – $3.99 on Steam
- FTL: Faster Than Light – $3.49 on Steam
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic – $3.49 on Steam
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy – $3.49 on Steam
- Homeworld Remastered Collection – $3.49 on Steam
- Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine – $2.99 on Steam
- AudioSurf – $2.49 on Steam
- Botanicula – $2.24 on Steam
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – $1.49 on Steam
- 140 – $0.99 on Steam
- Her Story – $0.99 on Steam
- Samorost 2 – $0.99 on Steam
- Floppy Knights – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store’s summer sale of DRM-free games has also come to an end, but its weekend specials have kicked off at the same time. Here are some highlights:
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $25.49 on GOG
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $24.99 on GOG
- Roboquest - $19.99 on GOG
- Against the Storm - $19.49 on GOG
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 on GOG
- Dead Cells - $12.49 on GOG
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition - $12.24 on GOG
- Streets of Rage 4 - $9.99 on GOG
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 on GOG
- Hidden Folks - $7.49 on GOG
- METAL GEAR SOLID - $6.99 on GOG
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 on GOG
- System Shock 2 - $5.99 on GOG
- Dishonored 2 - $5.99 on GOG
- Beyond a Steel Sky - $5.24 on GOG
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl - $4.99 on GOG
- Tomb Raider GOTY - $3.99 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe - $3.99 on GOG
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition - $3.74 on GOG
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition - $3.74 on GOG
- Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition - $3.19 on GOG
- Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete - $2.49 on GOG
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- The Settlers 2: Gold Edition - $2.49 on GOG
- Anno 1602 A.D. - $2.49 on GOG
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Deluxe - $1.79 on GOG
- Robin Hood: The Legend of Sherwood - $1.19 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
