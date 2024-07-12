Get the TP-Link Tri-Band BE19000 W-Fi 7 Router for a new low price of $389.99

We have seen Wi-Fi 7 wireless routers go down a lot in price since they were first introduced over a year ago in the marketplace. That includes the high-end TP-Link Tri-Band BE19000 Wi-Fi 7 router, which has just gone down to its lowest price yet.

The TP-Link Tri-Band BE19000 Wi-Fi 7 router is currently priced at $389.99 at Amazon. That's not only the lowest price yet for this router, but it's $210 off its $599.99 MSRP.

The router has three wireless bands that support download speeds of up to 1,376 Mbps for its 2.4GHz band, 5,760 Mbps on the 5GHz band, and a whopping 11,520 Mbps on the 6GHz band. Inside the router, there are eight antennas that should offer fast speeds and extensive coverage inside your home. It also supports beamforming, which means the router will detect your wireless devices and will concentrate the Wi-Fi signals directly to those devices.

In addition to the high wireless speeds, this router will also support fast wired speeds for those who want direct connections. It has two 10G WAN/LAN ports in the back. One is an RJ45 port, and the other is a combination RJ45/SFP+ Fiber port. That means if you have a standard broadband connection or if you have an ISP with a fast fiber connection, the router can handle both. It also has four 2.5G ports for connecting the router to other devices like a game console, a smart TV, or a notebook via a wired connection.

This TP-Link router even has a feature that was put in (mostly) for fun. The front of the router includes LED lights that can display information like the time, the weather, texts, and even emojis, with over 3,000 customized graphics to choose from.

