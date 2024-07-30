Leaked One UI 7 app drawer shows a new bottom search bar

After the recent leak that showed off the One UI 7 lock screen, another one has surfaced, this time showing the redesigned app drawer. According to the fresh leak, the One UI 7 app drawer now has the search bar at the bottom.

Tipster chuvn8888 has shared multiple details about the upcoming One UI 7 update, and today is no different. The latest post shows the home screen and app drawer of a Galaxy device allegedly running One UI 7. The app drawer and home screen have a custom theme applied to the icons using Android's color palette feature.

image via chuvn8888

The interesting part is that a few months ago, it was rumored that with Android 15-based One UI 7, Samsung would switch over to a vertically scrolling app drawer. However, in the latest leak, the app drawer still looks horizontally scrolling, similar to the current One UI versions.

When I asked for any information about the vertically scrolling app drawer, the tipster redirected me to one of their old posts, saying, "Can't find vertical app drawer style on OneUI 7."

Can't find vertical app drawer style on OneUI 7 — Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) July 19, 2024

The relocation of the search bar to the bottom is preferable for easy one-hand usage. Samsung replaced TouchWiz with One UI in 2018 with the idea to improve one-hand operation. Earlier, a leak about the One UI 7 camera UI also suggested Samsung adopt a one-hand-friendly camera UI.

It has already been leaked that the One UI 7 update is highly inspired by iOS 18 and Xiaomi's HyperOS. It is also expected that the One UI 7 will make animations much smoother and will also let users customize the app and folder icons with personal images from Gallery.

Samsung is also expected to feature its version of Apple's dynamic island with One UI 7. In fact, X user theonecid has shared a picture that shows One UI 7's battery indicator pill on the notifications panel, changing its color when the battery is low.

One UI 7 Battery changes color when the battery is low 👀 pic.twitter.com/2oN4MvuNf6 — CID (@theonecid) July 30, 2024

We may also see the icons being redesigned and Samsung adopting more rounded design elements for its next One UI version. It is also rumored that Samsung has delayed the One UI 7 open beta program, and it could commence in the third week of August. For more One UI 7-related news, make sure to check out our dedicated One UI 7 news section.