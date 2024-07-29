Get this 1TB SK hynix Tube T31 Stick external SSD for an all time low price with coupon

You may want to find a way to add or back up data to your PC or other device, but the normal external solid-state drives may not be portable enough. The SK Hynix Tube T31 external SSD solves this problem by putting it inside a flash drive-style form factor. Right now, the 1TB model has just hit a new low price at Amazon, and it's even lower with a digital coupon.

The 1TB SK hynix Tube T31 Stick external SSD is currently priced at $89.99, which would normally be its new low price. However, the Amazon listing currently has a checkmark for a $20 digital coupon, which, if clicked, lowers the price of the 1TB SK hynix Tube T31 Stick external SSD down to just $69.99. That's a $65 discount from its $139.99 MSRP.

Because it is a true SSD, the read speeds of this device are much faster than flash drives, up to 1,000 MB per second. However, its small size and its standard USB-A connection means you can use it with nearly every desktop or notebook PC to quickly back up files and store them in a highly portable form factor.

The SSD can even work with your PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S consoles to back up your game files. It's also highly durable and can keep working even with falls of up to 2 meters. Finally, it has a 3-year warranty.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.