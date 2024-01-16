Get the latest Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display for its lowest price ever with promo code

Amazon normally does not offer new all-time low prices for its hardware devices outside of Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day. However, it is now letting people get a new all-time price for the 2023 edition of it Echo Show 8 smart display

Normally, the Echo Show 8 is priced at $149.99. However, if you use a limited-time promo code, you can cut that price way down. Just type in the code ECHOPHOTO at checkout, or click on the Redeem button on the device's listing, and you will cut the price down on the Echo Show 8 by $65, all the way down to just $84.99. Keep in mind that this special promo code promotion is for a limited time so you might want to snap up this deal quickly before it ends.

The 2023 edition of the Echo Show 8 comes in both black and white colors. It includes an 8-inch 1,280 x 800 display. You can use it as a digital photo display, which is likely why Amazon is using the ECHOPHOTO promo code to emphasize that feature.

The smart display can also stream music and show videos from Netflix, Hulu, and, yes. Amazon Prime Video. You can also use it to make video calls with its 13MP camera that supports auto-framing and noise reduction technology.

The Echo Show 8 can be used to view what your home security cameras see inside and outside your house. The smart display can also be set up as a smart home hub for devices that support Zigbee, Matter, and Thread platforms.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2024) smart display for $84.99 ($65 off with digital coupon)

