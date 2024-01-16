Sea of Thieves Season 11 overhauls voyages, brings a fast-traveling system

Rare will soon release the Season 11 content update to Sea of Thieves, its hugely popular live-service pirate adventuring game. The studio today revealed what exactly will be included in this update, showcasing a new way to initiate and travel to quests, a Quest Table to more effectively guide players, Trading Company exclusive loot, and more.

Described in a handy content update video, Rare is letting pirates fast-travel to the starting points of voyages (Sea of Thieves quests) and events. When triggered via the new Quest Table available in all ships, the entire ship and the crew will dive into the sea and emerge next to the selected activity. Players also don't have to worry about being surprised by emerging ships on existing events, as this seems to only affect new activities.

However, this fast travel system does have a major drawback, as all loot on the ship will be left behind when using it, meaning crews cannot just jump between activities to reap the rewards. They must return to an Outpost and hand in the loot as usual for maximum rewards. For players that may have to finish their Sea of Thieves sessions early before handing in their loot though, Rare has even added a small Reputation reward for completing a voyage.

The aforementioned Quest Table is also where voyages, Tall Tales, and world events will be available for access, removing the need to visit Trading Company representatives at Outposts for collecting new quests. The Table also shows reputation levels with Trading Companies, the order for completing story campaigns, and other useful information for players to plan out their sessions to become a Pirate Legend.

Season 11 also brings major Trading Company changes, with each of their voyages having unique loot types to gain and hand back for rewards. Even regular treasures players may stumble upon, like from shipwrecks, have been changed to be more unique in nature. Moreover, Trading Company reputation cap is now at 100, and reaching this impressive level will offer pirates exclusive "Distinction" rings to show off their dedication to the companies.

Rare also confirmed new tutorials for explaining all the changed and new systems, with the ever-useful Pirate Lord returning to act as a guide. As usual, a new 100-tier free battle pass as well as a premium pass is also coming in with cosmetic content for pirates and ships.

Sea of Thieves Season 11 launches January 23 across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Cloud Play as a free update. A full changelog detailing all of the features and bug fixes should be land once the update ships out.