Save 27% on Seagate Starfield Special Edition external hard drives with RGB

In June 2023, Microsoft, Bethesda, and Seagate unveiled the Starfield-themed external hard drive for Xbox consoles and personal computers. Besides providing enough space for your games and files, the drive features a beautiful Starfield design with RGB lights. Right now, you can get it with a big 27% discount.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Seagate's Starfield Special Edition 7200RPM hard drive uses the USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface (micro-B SuperSpeed) for the best compatibility with modern computers and consoles. Therefore, you can use it not only with Xbox but also with PC, PlayStation, Mac, and other devices with modern USB ports. The drive works without additional power, so a single cable is all you need to access your data (except for the 8TB configuration).

The drive is officially licensed for Xbox, which is apparent by a large embossed Xbox logo. However, Xbox Series X|S owners should note that the drive cannot store modern Xbox titles that require faster read/write speeds. Still, it works perfectly fine for backward-compatible games, so you can store your old titles on an external drive, leaving the built-in SSD for modern games. As for the Xbox One generation, you can keep any game on your external drive without limitations.

The Starfield Special Edition Game Drive from Seagate is available in three configurations: 2TB, 5TB, and 8TB. The 27% discount applies to the 2TB and 5TB variants, while the largest (both in terms of capacity and physical dimensions) 8TB configuration is available with a 21% discount for $189.99. The latter has an extra set of USB-C and USB-A ports on the front panel for your convenience. In terms of value, however, the 2TB and 5TB are the better options.

