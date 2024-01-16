Earlier this week, we reported that Apple had agreed to make changes to its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models to avoid getting hit with a import ban in the US. Specifically, new models of those smartwatches sold in the US would remove their blood oxygen pulse oximeter features to settle trademark claims with Masimo.

However, it's likely that if you move quickly, you can get an Apple Watch Series 9 or Watch Ultra 2 with those features still intact. Thankfully, Amazon is selling the Wi-Fi only versions of the Apple Watch Series 9 at all-time price lows for the moment. The 41mm model is priced at $329 while the 45mm version is priced at $359. Both are $70 off their normal MSRP.

While you can still snap a new Apple Watch Series 9 with the blood oxygen features for now, there's a lot more to the smartwatch. It has the company's latest smartwatch processor, the S9 SiP chip,. which the company claims is 30 percent faster than the chip in the older Apple Watch Series 8. The screen has a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits.

Aside from all of the smartwatch's health and pathetic features, and its ability to take messages, calls, and run apps, the new version has a double tap feature that lets you take calls and more by just tapping your index finger and thumb together twice.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

The Wi-Fi/Cellular 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 9 is also down to an all-time low price of $459, which again is a $70 discount from its MSRP.

