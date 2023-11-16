Get the Meta Quest 2 VR headset for a new all time low price at Amazon

Meta recently launched its latest VR headset, the Meta Quest 3. However, the latest version of the headset has a starting price of $499.99. If you have been curious about using a VR headset, but don't want to spend that much money, the good news is that the Meta Quest 2 is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon.

Right now you can get the 128GB model of the Meta Quest 2 for just $249. That's not only a new all-time low price but it's also a $50.99 discount from its $299.99 MSRP. The 256GB version also has a new all time low price of $299. Again, that's a $50.99 discount from its normal $349.99 MSRP.

The Meta Quest 2 has an LCD display with a resolution of 1,832 × 1,920 for each eye along with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 processor along with 6GB of RAM. It includes four infrared cameras and comes with two Oculus Touch controllers that support 6DOF (Six Degrees of Freedom) for tracking. It includes wireless connectivity with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 hardware.

There are a ton of games and applications you can check out on the Meta Store. They include The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, Resident Evil 4 VR, Beat Saber, Superhot VR, Among US VR, and many more.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.