Get this Fantom 10TB external hard drive for an all-time low price at Amazon

External solid state drives are becoming more and more popular for people to store PC backup data, due to their speed and performance advantages over traditional external hard drives. We are even seeing them in larger storage sizes, such as the just-launched Samsung T5 EVO external SSD that can go up to 8TB.

However, at least for now, external SSDs tend to be very expensive once they get into the higher storage models. If you are looking for an external PC backup storage device that can handle lots of data and is also affordable, the Fantom GForce3 external hard drives are for you.

Right now, the 10TB Fantom GForce3 external hard drive is currently priced at just $198.05 at Amazon. That's not only a new all-time low price for the drive, but it's also discounted down by $101.90 from its normal $299.95 MSRP.

The Fantom GForce3 external hard drive has a rotational speed of 7,200 RPM and uses a USB 3.0 port for transferring files, pictures, video, and other content from your desktop, laptop, or even your mobile devices to the drive.

The 3-pound drive itself is placed inside a silver aluminum casing. This offers a degree of ruggedness for the external drive in case you want to transport it to another location. The casing also serves as a natural heat sink to keep the drive performing better while it is active. Finally, the drive can be safely placed horizontally or vertically on your desk in order to maximize your workspace.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.