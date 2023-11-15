OnePlus Pad available for its cheapest price yet on Amazon

If you are looking for a tablet give this OnePlus Pad a look at, it’s currently discounted by 17% meaning you can pick it up for just $399.99. It typically costs $479.99 so you’ll be saving yourself $80.

With the OnePlus Pad, you get a good 11.61” display, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor and Android 13.1. Some of the highlights of the device outlined by Amazon are as follows:

Lightweight heavyweight: The sleek, ultraportable form factor is all about comfort. It’s just 6.54mm thin and weighs a mere 552g.

Elegance with comfort: Sleek. Ultraportable. All-day comfort. Combining elegance with all-day comfort, the flagship OnePlus Pad is a travel companion that’s always by your side.

Smooth from the inside out: The CNC aluminum unibody and 2.5D curved glass are seamlessly smooth for enhanced comfort. Pair up the OnePlus Stylo to level up to an even smoother workflow.

The Perfect Display: Welcome to the world’s first tablet with a 7:5 ratio screen. We call it ReadFit. It showcases a more squared display for a better view, while maximizing tactile comfort.

Less is more: Thanks to its 7:5 ratio, the 11.61 inch screen is picture-perfect. It’s able to display almost the same area as a 12 inch screen using a standard ratio. The book-like experience maximizes readability and tactile comfort for all-day use. A massive 88% screen-to-body ratio and 6.7mm super-slim bezels maximize your immersive viewing.

Easy on the eye: The display is truly brilliant with 500 nits of brightness. It’s easy on your eyes too. With 2048 levels of intelligent brightness control, viewing always remains comfortable indoors or out.

Viewing that flows: A silky-smooth 144 Hz refresh rate empowers your viewing. Scrolling is ultra-responsive and seamless. Video content becomes cinematic while mobile gaming is transformed with ultra-fluid gameplay. The 2800x2000 screen resolution delivers an impressive 296 PPI for more vibrant images and sharper text.

Brilliant color: Witness 10-bit True Color for the most natural, vibrant color on a tablet display. Superior color accuracy ensures vibrant, natural color to bring all your content to life.

The tablet has 83 ratings on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.5 stars indicating that it’s a decent buy according to customers.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.