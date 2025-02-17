Get the Microsoft Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen Bundle with $100 off

If you're looking to kit out your Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC (11th edition), Surface Pro 9, or Surface Pro 8, then take a look at this Microsoft Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen Bundle. If you buy the black model now, you can net yourself a saving of $100.

Before moving on to the product details, it's worth pointing out the excellent ratings this product has at 4.6 out of 5 stars. Not only that, it's also marked as an Amazon Choice, which means the price is great, the ratings are high, and it's ready to ship. Also noteworthy is that this product is shipped and sold by Amazon.com rather than a third-party seller.

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is designed with maximum comfort in mind. To that end, you can detach it from your Surface Pro while remaining connected via Bluetooth. There is also a wide touchpad with haptic feedback for an improved experience.

When the keyboard is detached, it works on a battery that lasts for 41 hours of continuous typing. If you need to recharge it, just attach it to the computer like any other Surface Pro keyboard.

Another nice touch with this bundle is that when you remove the pen from its tray, Windows 11 will show you the pen menu automatically, letting you access pen-compatible apps in a flash.

The pen can also be used for shortcuts and hotkeys, as well as editing, writing, or drawing directly on the screen. It has a carpenter-inspired style that makes it comfy to hold and use. The keyboard itself weighs 1.7 pounds, making it quite portable.

Buy the black Microsoft Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen Bundle for $349.99 (Save $100)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.