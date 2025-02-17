Logitech MX Anywhere 3S mouse is now available at its lowest price

If you need a great compact wireless mouse with a big focus on productivity, check out the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S, which is currently available on Amazon at its lowest price, saving you 15%.

The MX Anywhere 3S is a compact mouse that connects via Bluetooth or the Bolt dongle (sold separately and not included with the mouse). You can pair with up to three devices and switch between them with a dedicated button at the bottom.

The mouse has an 8K DPI sensor that provides precise tracking on any surface, including glass. Primary buttons also feature silent switches for more comfort and quiet work.

One of the best things about the MX Anywhere 3S is its MagSpeed scroll wheel. It works in two modes: free spin and ratchet, allowing you, when necessary, to scroll up to 1000 lines per second. Logitech says it is the fastest and most accurate scroll wheel that can also auto-switch between modes depending on how fast you scroll.

Other features of this mouse include three additional buttons that support remapping via the Options+ app on Windows and macOS, an LED indicator that can notify you when charging is complete or when the battery is low, and quick charging support. The latter can get you up to three hours of work from just one minute of charging with the bundled USB-C cable. From a full charge, the mouse can work up to 70 days.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.