AMD makes it hard to ignore 8-core Ryzen 5800XT & 5700 if you want an AM4 CPU upgrade

If you are holding on to AMD's socket AM4 platform for just a while longer and are looking to upgrade the processor, the company has two great 8-core options that are excellent value. They are the Ryzen 5800XT and the 5700, and both are priced at their lowest ever prices (purchase links towards the end of the article). While these are not the X3D parts, which are the best gaming chips on the older AMD socket, they can still provide a great overall experience, be it gaming or some other tasks.

Both the Ryzen 7 5700 and 5800XT are based on Zen 3 and offer decent performance. The 5800XT especially is a great SKU, considering you get the full 8-core flavor from it, barring the 3D V-cache that's exclusive for 5700X3D and 5800X3D.

The Ryzen 7 5700 was heavily criticised at launch since it was found to be slower than the 5600 when gaming, despite the latter being cheaper. The 5700 non-X is based on the 5700G APU and thus has half the amount of L3 cache (16MB) compared to something like the 5600(X), 5700X, 5800X, or the 5800XT that have 32MB.

However, it still does a great job in overall performance, and at the current price, it makes for a reasonable purchase. The 5700 does have an advantage over the 5800XT since the former has a TDP of 65 watts.

In terms of specs, the 5800XT and 5700 feature base clocks of 3.8 GHz and 3.7 GHz respectively. However, the 5800XT will boost higher thanks to its higher power envelope.

If your budget permits, we definitely recommend you spend the extra money (~$23) if you can and get the Ryzen 7 5800XT over the 5700, as the XT is close to around 20% faster in gaming.

Get them at the links below:

AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor: $149.99 (Amazon US)

AMD Ryzen 7 5700 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor: $126.98 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.