Get the ROCCAT Vulcan Pro gaming keyboard for a new all time rock bottom price at Amazon

We have written about the ROCCAT Vulcan Pro in the past as an affordable gaming PC keyboard that still offers some high-end features. Now that same keyboard has received yet another discount on Amazon to an all-time rock bottom price.

Right now the ROCCAT Vulcan Pro is available for its new price low of just $49.99 at Amazon. That's a huge $110 discount from its normal $159.99 MSRP. If you are looking for a new gaming keyboard, you might want to snap this up now just in case the price goes back up again.

The ROCCAT Vulcan Pro uses what it calls its linear Titan Switch Optical technology. That means it has an optical switch for fast responses but the company claims it also retains the feel of pressing on a mechanical key switch. The keyboard also has anti-ghosting features, which means gamers will be able to press down on as many keys as they want at once and the keys will respond in the order that they are pressed.

The Vulcan Pro also has what it calls Easy-Shift Plus technology to add secondary functions for certain keys. According to ROCCAT, "Just hold down the designated modifier key for double the command power in an instant". The keyboard also has dedicated media buttons along with a volume dial.

The Vulcan Pro has its own version of RGB lighting, called AIMO, that offers per-key backlighting with millions of custom color options. The keyboard itself has an anodized aluminum top plate for better durability, and it includes a magnetic detachable palm rest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.