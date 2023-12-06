Get this 34-inch Samsung PC monitor for a new all time low price before this deal goes away

Most large ultrawide PC monitors tend to be on the pricey side. That's in part because many of them are also targeting hardcore PC gamers who demand things like high refresh rates. If you are looking for a large monitor just for your home office but don't want to pay a lot of money, the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC might be what you need.

Right now, the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50GC is at an all-time price at Amazon for just $249.99. Not only is that its all-time low price but it's also $130 below its normal $379.99 MSRP.

While the Samsung ViewFinity S50GC does not have the high-end features some PC gamers may want in a monitor, it's still an excellent one just for work. The 21:9 ultrawide flat screen has a resolution of 3,440 X 1,440, with a refresh rate of 100Hz. It also supports HDR10 for more vibrant colors shown on the screen.

While it's not marketed as a gaming monitor, the Samsung ViewFinity S50GC is still a solid performer in that area thanks to its support of the AMD FreeSync technology, which will reduce the graphical tearing and stuttering while playing PC games.

The monitor also supports viewing content from two video sources at once. It also has an ambient light sensor that automatically senses the lighting in its setting and automatically adjusts the brightness of the monitor for the best viewing. It also has an Eye Saver Mode that cuts down on the monitor's blue light so you don't receive a lot of eye strain.

