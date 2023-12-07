The ASUS 2023 Vivobook Go 15 with Windows 11 is on Amazon now for just $369.99

If you’re on the hunt for a new Windows 11 laptop then check out the ASUS 2023 Vivobook Go 15. It’s currently available on Amazon for just $369.99, down 33% from the list price of $549.99.

The discount on this device is pretty good considering that it has only been on Amazon since May. For people who just need to get general work done, it should more than suffice because it includes 8GB RAM, a quad core AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, and a 512GB SSD.

Discussing the main appeals of this laptop, Amazon writes:

【Incredible performance】: Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 512GB SSD, this laptop is designed to provide an ultrafast and smooth experience

【Fast charging battery】: ASUS fast-charge technology can recharge the battery up to 50% capacity in just 30 minutes, allowing you to quickly top it up without interrupting your workflow

【Extra toughness and durability】: This laptop stays cool in all situations thanks to ASUS IceCool thermal technology, and meets US military-grade standards for longevity and sustainability

【Effortless typing experience】: The precisely measured and fine-tuned ErgoSense keyboard design reduces strain on your hands and wrists

【Smooth video call experience】: AI Noise-Canceling Technology isolates unwanted noise for smooth communications

【Generous screen size】: With its 15.6 inch FHD display and ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels, this laptop offers an immersive visual experience

【Extensive and stable connectivity】: Stay connected with multiple laptop ports, including USB A, USB C, and HDMI on laptop. Built-in Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5 offer the most stable and fast connectivity

In terms of reviews, this product gets 4.1 stars overall based on 48 ratings suggesting that it’s a good buy and that most of the customers liked it. It is also marked as an Amazon Choice.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.