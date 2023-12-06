The Roku Streambar & Wireless Bass is now just $149.99

If you’re looking to improve your home theater, consider this Roku Streambar & Wireless Bass which is now available for just $149.99 after receiving 40% off as part of a deal. Buying this product at list price would normally cost you $249.99.

Inside the box you get a 4K HDR streaming device built into a premium soundbar, a wireless subwoofer, a Roku voice remote, and free live TV. Some of the supported internet services include Netflix, Prime Video, Pandora, Hulu, Vudu, and YouTube.

Discussing the highlights of the product, Amazon writes:

Built-in 4K streaming: Enjoy an easy interface with channels that launch in a snap—all in brilliant 4K HDR picture optimized for any TV

Premium sound: Enjoy a cinematic experience for your entertainment, featuring Dolby Audio, as four internal speakers fill your room with sound

Deep, rich bass: Amp up your entertainment with rumbling lows and powerful response without distortion, bringing movies and TV to life with dynamic bass

Smarter than your average soundbar: Boosted volume and auto speech clarity make your TV easier to hear and add depth to your music, all thanks to advanced audio engineering in the Roku OS

Simple sound settings: Automatically lower loud commercials, boost the volume of voices, and optimize the sound for night listening with simple volume modes

In terms of reviews, this product has a huge 11,074 ratings and an average rating of 4.5 stars which suggests it’s an excellent product in the eyes of customers.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.