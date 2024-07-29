Microsoft reveals more info on how its Copilot services are being used by businesses

Unless you have been living on Mars for the past 18 months, you likely know Microsoft has been pushing the use of its Copilot and other generative AI services for businesses and organizations. Today, the company offered an update on those plans as part of a review of its fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30. The company plans to reveal its full fiscal year 2024 earning report on Tuesday, July 30.

In a post on the official Microsoft blog, Judson Althoff, Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, stated:

Together with our customers and partners, we have established how AI Transformation enriches employee experiences, reinvents customer engagement, reshapes business processes and bends the curve on pragmatic innovation. Our approach to put a Copilot on every desk for every role, identify AI design patterns and build a strong cybersecurity foundation is helping organizations harness AI responsibly, securely and with purpose.

Althoff listed how a number of major businesses and organizations have used Microsoft's AI services over the past fiscal year. One is Audi, which is currently upgrading two million of its vehicles made since 2021 with access to improved voice control features via ChatGPT integration and the use of Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service.

The list also include the big risk assessment management company, Moody’s Corporation. Microsoft stated that Moody's is using several of its AI services, including a special internal tool called Moody’s Copilot, which is supposed to help access and synthesize tons of data. As a result, Microsoft says 94 percent of Moody's employees have increased their productivity with the use of these AI tools.

Althoff concluded the blog post by stating Microsoft is "committed" to bringing "Copilot to life on every device and across every role." Tomorrow's financial results from the company could shed some more light on those plans.