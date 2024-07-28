Amazon deal: LG Dolby Atmos 9.1.5, 5.1.3 soundbars with wireless subwoofers are cheap

It looks like the bonanza of deals on various soundbar products is nearly over. Over the last couple of months, we covered various Dolby Atmos and Atmos-enabled soundbars with plenty of them paired with wireless subwoofers too.

If you missed out on those deals you still have a chance to grab some of the discounts that LG is still offering if you want options other than Samsung's Q990D, though we are not sure for how long these will last.

First up, we have the LG S95QR 9.1.5 soundbar. The product is rated for a total output of 810 watts of RMS power. The subwoofer is 220 watts and has an SPL (sound pressure level) of 86 dB which is 3dB higher than the front left and right channel satellites, meaning that the bass will not be overwhelmed by the front or surround speakers as 3 dB is the equivalent to doubling of audio wattage. The 40-watt rated center channel, mainly responsible for delivering vocals, also has a 2 dB higher SPL than the front left and right.

LG S95QR

Get the LG S95QR at the link below:

LG Sound Bar with Surround Speakers S95QR - 9.1.5 Channel, 810 Watts Output, Home Theater Audio with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced, Black: $749.99 (Amazon US)

Other than the LG S95QR, the S80R is also running a massive discount d﻿iscount currently. The latter is 5.1.3 Dolby Atmos soundbar system with wireless subwoofer and is rated at a total power of 620 watts RMS. Feature-wise, it is similar to the 95QR but it comes with fewer channels. The soundbar is available at $500 but thanks to Prime, it has an additional 5% discount on top of that.

Get the LG S95QR at the link below:

LG S80QR 5.1.3ch Sound bar with 4ch Rear Speakers, Bluetooth, Wi Fi,Center Up-Firing,Dolby Atmos DTS:X,Works with Airplay2, Spotify HiFi, Alexa, High-Res Audio, IMAX Enhanced,Synergy TV,Meridian,Black: $474.99 (Amazon US with Prime)

Amazon also has discounts on cheaper LG sound bars that you can find at the links down below:

LG S75Q 3.1.2ch Sound bar with Dolby Atmos DTS:X, High-Res Audio, Synergy TV, Meridian, HDMI eARC, 4K Pass Thru with Dolby Vision Black: $246.99 (Amazon US)

LG S40T 2.1 ch.Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, TV Synergy, WOW Interface, AI Sound Pro (2024 New Model): $166.99 (Amazon US)

If these do not interest you, make sure you also browse through Amazon US, and Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.