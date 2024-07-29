Get the Sony HT-A7000 soundbar for its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you have a high-end big-screen smart television in your living room, you would like to have a superior sound experience instead of relying on your TV's built-in speakers. Sony offers a number of premium soundbars that can do the trick without taking up a lot of space, and one of them just hit a new all-time low price.

Right now, you can get the Sony HT-A7000 soundbar for a new low price of $881.73. That's also a huge $518.26 discount from its $1,399.99 MSRP.

The soundbar includes five forward-facing speakers, along with two additional up-firing speakers that help to simulate two speakers on your ceiling. It also includes two beam tweeters and a built-in dual subwoofer. Combined, this gives this soundbar support for 7.1.2 channel audio.

The soundbar supports Sony's Sound Field Optimization technology, which calibrates the device so you get the best possible audio experience in any room. If you decide to move the soundbar out of the living room to the bedroom, the Sound Field Optimization technology will make changes to personalize the audio for that room.

Other features of the soundbar include support for Dolby Vision, access via voice commands for Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, and streaming from your mobile device via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, and Apple AirPlay 2.

You can purchase another Sony subwoofer and pair of Sony rear speakers and connect them wirelessly to the soundbar for an even more immersive audio experience with its support for 360 Spatial Sound Mapping.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.