Get this 27-inch Alienware QD-OLED gaming PC monitor for a new all time low price

In 2024, Dell's Alienware gaming PC division released a new 27-inch QD-OLED gaming PC monitor. We have mentioned it before when it got a big discount. Now, that same monitor just got another deep price cut, bringing it down to a new all-time low price.

At the moment, the 27-inch Alienware AW2725DF QD-OLED gaming PC monitor is priced at $734.99 on Amazon. That's a big $165 discount from its $899.99 MSRP.

The biggest feature of this monitor is, of course, its OLED display, combined with Quantum Dot technology. It lets owners check out more vibrant colors and deeper blacks compared to normal LED displays. It includes support for VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 along with 99.3% DCI-P3 color coverage and an infinite contrast ratio. It has a QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440.

Another feature that will make this monitor attractive to more hardcore PC gamers is its fast 320Hz refresh rate, along with its 0.03 response time and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync. All of these features will allow players to view high-end and fast-moving game graphics that are smooth with no visual tearing or stuttering.

In the back of the monitor, AlienFX lighting can be customized to show off the display's logos. You also have three USB-A ports, a USB-B upstream port, a USB-C port, an HDMI port, and two DisplayPorts.

