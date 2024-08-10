Get the Lenovo Legion Go portable gaming PC for its lowest price ever

Of all the portable gaming PCs that came out in 2023, the Lenovo Legion Go was perhaps the one that took the most chances with its design. Right now, you can get it for an all time low price at Amazon.

At the moment, the Lenovo Legion Go is priced at $551.95. That's its lowest price ever on Amazon and also $148.04 off its $699.99 MSRP.

The Lenovo Legion Go includes a big 8.8-inch QHD+ touchscreen display, along with a resolution of 1600p and a 144Hz refresh rate. It includes Microsoft's Windows 11 for its OS. Inside, there's an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for onboard storage. It includes a microSD card to quickly add even more storage, or you can upgrade the SSD yourself if you want to have more onboard storage for saving games.

The biggest feature of the Lenovo Legion Go is its detachable side controllers, similar to what's included with the Nintendo Switch game console. You can play on the PC with those controllers, one in each hand while the Legion Go itself sits on a table, thanks to its built-in kickstand. One controller can be used as a mouse when detached as well.

Some of the other features on this PC include two USB Type-C ports, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless hardware. The Legion Space UI lets the PC access digital gaming stores and services. Lenovo also throws in a free three-month subscription to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service with the purchase of the Legion Go.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.