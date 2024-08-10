Get the Sennheiser Accentum wireless earbuds now with a 25% discount

If you're in the market for a new pair of True Wireless Earbuds, then check out the Sennheiser Accentum earbuds which are available with 25% knocked off the list price. These buds have great reviews, scoring 4.4 out of 5 stars, and are available in two popular colors; white and black.

Some quick highlights of these earbuds include crystal-clear sound with hybrid active noise cancellation, they have an ergonomic design, can last 28 hours between charges, feature a touch interface, and have dual mic call quality.

With the ergonomic design, they've been built for comfort and a secure fit. This means that you'll be able to wear them for longer, all day according to Sennheiser, without your ears aching. Furthermore, they feature hybrid active noise cancellation to block out the noise of the world. Of course, earbuds can be dangerous when crossing roads and so on so you can use transparent mode to hear the outside noises.

Regarding the battery, these earbuds should last you all day and are convenient to charge. They provide 8 hours of playtime and 20 hours from the charging case. You can charge the case with Qi wireless or via USB-C.

These earbuds connect to your devices with Bluetooth 5.3, feature customizable touch controls for audio and calls, and have dual-mic technology for clear conversations. They also use Sennheiser's TrueResponse technology which is customizable via the Smart Control app and deliver personalized sound from deep bass to crystal clear highs.

These buds and sold and ship directly from Amazon.com so you won't have to take a chance on a third-party seller. They are also eligible for 30-day refunds and replacements if they're not meeting your standards.

Buy the Sennheiser Accentum now for just $149.95 (was $199.95) - White, Black

