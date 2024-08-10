65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 Smart Google TV is available at its lowest price

If you have been wanting an enhanced TV experience, you may want to check out the 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 Smart Google TV. Currently, it is selling at its lowest price on Amazon US.

The BRAVIA 3 enhances your viewing experience with support for 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, delivering stunning picture quality and immersive sound for a cinematic experience at home. The TV is powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1, which enhances every scene in real-time, boosting color, contrast, and clarity.

Thanks to the Triluminos Pro technology, the display offers "over a billion accurate colours," resulting in lifelike and vivid picture quality. Content is further refined with 4K X-Reality PRO, which reportedly upscales content to near-4K resolution, restoring lost detail and ensuring crisp visuals.

Furthermore, Motionflow XR technology ensures smooth and clear action in fast-paced scenes. The X-Balanced Speaker, combined with Dolby Atmos support, provides clear and natural sound, enhancing your audio experience. The TV can be paired with compatible Sony soundbars as well.

Gamers will appreciate the PlayStation 5-exclusive features, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, which automatically optimize picture quality for both gaming and streaming. The Game Menu consolidates all your gaming settings and assists features, making it easy to customize your gaming experience.

The BRAVIA 3 also offers seamless access to all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and Crunchyroll, all in one place with Google TV. The built-in Google Assistant allows you to search and control the TV with your voice, making navigation simple and intuitive.

Additionally, the TV supports AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, providing flexible streaming options from your devices. Included with the TV is the Sony Pictures Core app (formerly BRAVIA Core), which gives you access to high-bitrate, high-quality 4K UHD movies.

65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV BRAVIA 3 LED Smart Google TV (with Dolby Vision HDR and Exclusive Features for PlayStation®5 (K-65S30), 2024 Model): $748 (Amazon US)

